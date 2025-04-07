Vegas Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Opening Knight

April 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - Vegas Knight Hawks announced today plans for their first home game of the 2025 regular season. Opening Knight will take place this Friday, April 11 at 7 p.m. PT against the San Diego Strike Force at Lee's Family Forum. The game will be televised on the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network (SSSEN), and all games are broadcast on radio on 1230AM The Game and streamed on the IFL Network. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Knight Hawks branded pom pom, and the first 1,000 will receive a commemorative poster.

The Sam & Ash Tiltyard will be open from 5-7 p.m. with interactive inflatables and games. After every home game, all fans are invited onto the field to take part in Kakaw-tographs, our full-team postgame autograph session.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from April 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.