April 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Celebrate our Zebra Hometown Hero Greg Haemker! We had the opportunity to honor him at our April 6 home game. He and his family were invited onto the field and thanked for everything he has done and for the support they have all shown the community. Learn a bit more about our latest hero in this article.

Greg Haemker is a 6 year Marine Corps veteran. He got hired on at the Marinette Police Dept in June 2008 (17yrs). Currently works as a night shift patrol Sergeant. Greg helps out annually with National Night Out and the departments Community Outreach Program.

Greg is a Special Response Team (SRT) member and is assigned as the team's Breacher. Greg is a General Law Enforcement instructor, Emergency Vehicle Operations and Control Instructor, a Vehicle Contacts Instructor, and a Field Trainer/Supervisor.

He is married to his wife Brittani of 14 years and they have two boys, Finlee and Fletcher.

Thank you again, Greg Haemker!

