Sharks Take Down Knight Hawks in Home Opener

April 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release









Jacksonville Sharks running back Tyler King with a carry against the Vegas Knight Hawks

(Jacksonville Sharks) Jacksonville Sharks running back Tyler King with a carry against the Vegas Knight Hawks(Jacksonville Sharks)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Sharks secured a big win in their home opener against the Las Vegas Knight Hawks, leaving Jacksonville undefeated at 2-0.

The Knight Hawks won the coin toss and deferred, giving the Sharks the opening possessio n. A Las Vegas penalty granted the Sharks an automatic first down. QB Kaleb Barker connected with Shostak at the Vegas 20 yard line for another first down, followed by a completion to #4, Ashley. Although Barker was sacked twice, he bounced back with a 20 yard pass to Shostak and capped off the drive with a rushing touchdown. The extra point was no good. Sharks lead 6-0.

Las Vegas responded after a late hit by the Sharks gave them an automatic first down, which led to a Knight Hawks touchdown. They also missed the extra point. Tied 6-6.

After a pass interference call against Vegas, the Sharks moved the ball downfield. Jimmie Robinson Jr had a run to the 5 yard line, setting up a touchdown by #5 Vander. The extra point was good. This left the end of the first quarter at Sharks 13, Knight Hawks 6.

In quarter two, Vegas receiver #4 Randolph opened the quarter with a touchdown, and the extra point was good. The Knight Hawks take the lead, 13-12. The Sharks responded quickly with a 35 yard pass and a rushing touchdown by Barker. They converted a two point attempt for a 20-13 lead. The Knight Hawks fired back with a touchdown by #6 Wimbush. But the Sharks kept the momentum going with #3 Jimmie Robinson breaking through the defense for a score. The extra point was no good. The halftime score was Sharks 26, Knight Hawks 19.

In the third quarter, Vegas started the half strong but was shut down by a physical Sharks defense. A great goalie stand held them at the 5 yard line and caused a turnover on downs. The Sharks then capitalized, with Barker launching a beautiful 30 yard touchdown pass to Ashley. The extra point was good. Chris Rice followed with a sack on the Vegas quarterback to keep momentum on Jacksonville's side. The end of 3rd quarter score was 33-19, Sharks.

I n the fourth quarter, the Sharks extended their lead with a successful 3 point field goal kick. The Sharks secured their victory with a Final Score of 36-19, Sharks Win!

Next week, the Sharks will be on the road in Arizona, where they will take on the Tuscon Sugar Skulls. The Sharks hope to keep their winning streak alive and build on their strong start to the season and their drive for 5.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from April 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.