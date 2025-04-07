Kids Night - Game on What You Need to Know

Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







Blizzard Nation we are excited to take a new twist on our ALWAYS SOLD OUT - ALREADY AWESOME - Kids Night. With the MINECRAFT movie arriving in theaters - we proudly bring you. .. KIDS NIGHT : GAME ON!

The 2nd level of the Resch Center - inside the Bud Light Lounge and around it will become an arcade featuring : Games, Game Designers, Video game themed costume contest an arcade "POWER HOUR" with specials on Mock-tails, KIDS FREE (w/paid adult ticket in select sections), and POST-GAME laser show!

Presented by: Cousins Subs, Kids Dental Experts, 95.9 KissFM and 104.3 The Fuse

Get all the information and find out who is joining us in the arcade experience in the full story below!

Kids Night : GAME ON!

4:00pm SPECIAL DOORS OPEN TIME

4:00 - 5:45 ARCADE Hours

4:30 - 5:30 ARCADE Power-Hour & Costume Judging (Gnome Games & Marcus Theaters Tables)

Mocktails are on special during the power hour inside the arcade and at the Mocktail stand!

Don't forget to score a Kids Night Combo as well. That's a popcorn and Gatorade for $5!

AND - what would Kids Night be without the very thing that started Kids night - POST GAME LASER SHOW - with a video game twist!

Special Kids Night Video Game Themed Ball on Special!

Kids (12&under) FREE w/paid adult ticket in select sections.

WHO WILL BE THERE??

Radio GBX - is UW Green Bay's award-winning student run radio station, bringing original programming, the latest music, and our unique student voices to listeners all over the world. Tune in at uwgb.edu/gbx or search for Radio GBX on the Live 365 app.

Fruit Salad LLC / Fruit Salad Games - An indie game studio that runs a game dev freelance agency program called the Fruit Bowl Solution. The program aims to bring freelance developers and indie studios together to collaborate and pool resources. The goal is to increase the standard of quality in indie games by providing the 'missing pieces' to a studio's unique crew. We provide the remaining fruit that you need to make a good 'fruit salad'. :)

UW - Green Bay Center for Games and Interactive Media

The UW - Green Bay Center for Games and Interactive Media fosters a collaborative, supportive environment focused on game creation, research and professional engagement at UW-Green Bay and within the larger community. CGIM develops academic programs to ready students for employment in a variety of video game careers, and engages in academic research and community outreach, including the annual Green Bay Global Game Jam, AR projects, and a robust suite of programming on Twitch and YouTube produced by UWGB students and faculty.

Alkemi Labz

Visit www.alkemilabz.com to learn more!

District 82 Pinball

District 82 Pinball Arcade features over 100 pinball machines! No Quarters, Tokens or Card Readers needed. Play all day for one admission price!

Edge VR arcade

Edge VR Arcade specializes in multiplayer experiences, with a library of over 120 games and VR Escape Rooms, there's something for every age and playstyle! Edge VR is the perfect place for your next birthday party or event! We can also bring the fun to you with our Mobile VR Arena, which will be available to play at the Green Bay Blizzard Kids Night! Think VR LaserTag, but we have much more!

Green Bay Global Game Jam

The Global Game Jam (GGJ) is a global, annual event where people of all skill levels come together to learn, experiment, and create games collaboratively within a short timeframe, typically 48 hours, around a central theme. Green Bay has been a host to this event for over 10 years, each year seeing dozens of professional, hobbyist and student game developers. All games are made here in Green Bay, and some of them make it to platforms such as Steam!

Marcus Theaters, Gnome Games, and Midwest Games will also be in attendance!

Make sure you save yourself a seat for this night packed FULL of FUN. Tickets are available here but they are going fast!

