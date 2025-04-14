FINAL: Panthers Power Past Wranglers in 50-28 Win

April 14, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Bay Area Panthers defeated the Northern Arizona Wranglers with a 50-28 win at the SAP Center during Touchdown for Tech: STEM Night.

Bay Area will take on the Indoor Football League's newest franchise, Fishers Freight, next Saturday, April 19, at 4:05 p.m. PDT.

The Panthers return home to the SAP Center on Sunday, May 4.

