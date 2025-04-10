Game 4 Preview: Quad City vs. Iowa

April 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







After a successful road trip to Des Moines, the 3-0 sQUAD will return home to defend home turf. In a rematch of last week's matchup, the Quad City Steamwheelers and Iowa Barnstormers will yet again face off against each other for the second of three total meetings this season. This night celebrates the hardworking men and women of the Quad Cities trade unions, including Local Union 25 Plumbers & Pipefitters, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and Local Union 91 Sheet Metal Workers. Fans can enjoy $1 beers all night long while cheering on the sQUAD!

Kick-off is at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, at XUSD Field at Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, IL. To watch online, head over to the IFL Network.

About the Steamwheelers

Last week, the Steamwheelers defeated Iowa, 52-38, in their first matchup of the 2025 season. Despite a strong start from Iowa, including an early 37-yard touchdown, Quad City responded with solid defensive plays, forcing five interceptions throughout the game. Quarterback Daquan Neal again had an impressive performance, throwing for 123 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 88 yards and two more scores. Running back Jarrod Ware Jr. added three rushing touchdowns. Despite Iowa's late offensive surge, their turnovers were too much to overcome, and the Wheelers held off a late Barnstormers rally to improve to 3-0, leading the Eastern Conference.

QC - Players to Watch

Keyvan Rudd / WR - The veteran wideout was the Wheelers' leading receiver in last week's victory over Iowa. Rudd caught three passes for 41 yards, added a touchdown, and will seek to remind the Barnstormers that he is still a weapon on the Quad City offense.

KeShaun Moore / DL - The past two weeks, Moore has totaled ten tackles and two tackles for loss in the victories. The defensive lineman will look for his first sack of the season now that he has matched up against the Barnstormers offensive line.

About the Barnstormers

Last week, the Barnstormers fell to the Steamwheelers, 52-38, in their home opener, starting the 2025 season 0-2. Receiver Keshaun Taylor gave Iowa an early 7-0 lead with a touchdown on the game's first play. Despite a strong start, the Barnstormers struggled with turnovers, allowing Quad City to extend their lead. Quarterback Joaquin Collazo III connected with receiver Khaleb Hood for a touchdown and ran one in himself, but Iowa couldn't recover from the deficit. Collazo also threw a touchdown pass to Taylor, but the Barnstormers' efforts weren't enough, and they could not mount a comeback.

Iowa- Players to Watch

Khaleb Hood / WR - In last week's matchup against Quad City, Hood caught six passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns. After solidifying himself as a top target for Iowa quarterback Joaquin Collazo III, the Steamwheeler defense will have its hands full trying to shut him down.

Patrick Godbolt / DL - Godbolt feasted last week against the Quad City, totalling four total tackles but also three tackles for loss, one sack, and a forced fumble. Godbolt will again look to make an impact for the Barnstormers defense and will undoubtedly be a focus for the Quad City gameplan.

Last Time Around....

The Steamwheelers and Barnstormers last met last week on 4/5/25 in Des Moines, when Quad City defeated Iowa with a dominant defensive performance, 52-38. Iowa took an early 7-0 lead, but the Steamwheelers responded quickly, forcing multiple turnovers. Quarterback Daquan Neal had a standout game, throwing for 123 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 88 yards and two more scores. Running back Jarrod Ware Jr. added three rushing touchdowns. The Steamwheeler defense was key, forcing five interceptions, including two from defensive back Camron Harrell. Despite a few touchdowns from Iowa, including a late one from receiver Keshaun Taylor, Quad City held firm to secure the win.

