Week 4 Preview: Sharks vs Sugar Skulls

April 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks (2-0) are heading west this weekend to take on the Tucson Sugar Skulls (0-1). This will be the first time the Sharks have played Tucson in what promises to be a highly entertaining matchup. Kickoff is set for this Saturday, April 12th at 9:05 PM EST.

The Sharks, who have won their first two games of the season, are eager for another victory after a dominant win over the #1 ranked Vegas Knight Hawks. With momentum on their side and confidence building week by week, Jacksonville is looking to keep their perfect record intact.

Meanwhile, the Sugar Skulls are coming off a bye week and looking to rebound after losing their season opener to the defending Champion Arizona Rattlers. With a 0-1 record, Tucson will be hungry to get their first win of the year, especially in front of their home crowd.

Tune in to the game on the IFL Network and cheer on your Jacksonville Sharks from home. Want to watch with fellow fans? Join us for the official Sharks Watch Party at Al's Pizza (Baymeadows location) this Saturday at 9 PM! Al's Pizza will be staying open late to host the watch party! Enjoy $3 draft beers and wine, plus a special BOGO pizza deal if the Sharks kicker hits five extra points during the game. Bring the whole family, grab some drinks, and get loud as we cheer on the undefeated Sharks together!

Don't forget tickets are available for the Sharks next home game. Saturday, April 19th against conference rival, the Massachusetts Pirates. For tickets call 904-621-0700 or go to Jaxsharks.com.

