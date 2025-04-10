Blizzard Sign Defensive Lineman Devin Rice

April 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard have signed DL Devin Rice for the 2025 season.

Devin Rice (6-5, 250) comes from St. Louis, Missouri. The defensive lineman is an indoor football rookie, but he may have some familiarity with the Indoor Football League. Rice will begin his professional career in Green Bay. He spent his collegiate career at the University of Northern Iowa.

From 2019 to 2023, Rice played for the University of Northern Iowa, appearing in 43 games with the team. As a UNI Panther, he recorded 63 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine and a half sacks, one pass deflection, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Scouts were interested in Rice's combination of size and explosive athletic ability. The Bay Area Panthers of the IFL signed Rice before the 2025 season.

However, the fit was not meant to be. The Bay Area Panthers went a different direction, and Rice sought new opportunities. Now, the Green Bay Blizzard signed the D-Lineman a few weeks into the 2025 IFL season. Last year, Green Bay's defensive line wreaked havoc behind All-IFL players Scean Mustin and Rafiq Abdul-Wahid. Green Bay certainly wants to get back to that this season. The addition of Rice could keep the rotation fresh and versatile.

