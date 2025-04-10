Game Preview: Tulsa Oilers vs Green Bay Blizzard: April 11

April 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard (1-2) face off against the Tulsa Oilers (1-1) this Friday, April 11th. Kickoff at the Resch Center is scheduled for 6:05 PM CST.

The Blizzard enter this week's matchup off a tough loss to the Arizona Rattlers. In a battle of two IFL heavyweights, Green Bay and Arizona exchanged blows down to the final whistle. When the smoke cleared, the Rattlers snuck away with a 51-47 win.

The Oilers approach this week's tilt off a loss to the Fishers Freight. The Freight jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, leading the entirety of the game after their first score. Tulsa tried to battle back late, but the comeback was a little too late as Fishers walked away with a 40-29 victory.

Green Bay and Tulsa have met three times in recent history, with the Blizzard boasting an undefeated record over the Oilers. In 2024, these two faced off twice. Green Bay won convincingly in both matchups, winning by 20 in the Week 7 matchup and 34 in the Week 14 matchup.

For the Blizzard to get back in the win column, they first need to keep QB TJ Edwards II from getting hot. Edwards is a former IFL MVP (2023) and has seven touchdowns in two games, including two rushing touchdowns. Green Bay will also need to contain WR Phazione McClurge. McClurge has chemistry with Edwards, stemming back to the 2023 season when both played for the Frisco Fighters. Their chemistry has already shown brightly, as McClurge already has four touchdown receptions in this young season. Disrupting this connection could be detrimental to the Oilers. The Blizzard will also have to pay keen attention to Tre Harvey. Harvey primarily lines up at linebacker but has appeared at wide receiver, running back, and kick returner in the past. Harvey has two interceptions on defense this season and has two receptions on offense this season. Keeping the ball out of Harvey's hands (offense or defense) is key for Green Bay to get their second win of the season.

If Tulsa wants a victorious trip home, they will first need to keep RB Kymani Clarke out of the endzone. Clarke added three touchdowns to his total (nine) this past week and is averaging three scores per game. Keeping Clarke scoreless could help the Oilers on their quest for a win. Tulsa will also have to keep K Andrew Mevis at bay to keep him from running up the score. Mevis was a perfect three for three on field goals against the Rattlers, added two deuces, and was five for six on extra points. Mevis scored 19 total points and earned IFL Special Teams Player of the Week honors. The Oilers' offensive line will need to stand tall against DL Rashaun Williams. Last week, Williams had two tackles for loss and a forced fumble, which earned him the Rock Solid Fencing De-Fence-Ive Player of the Week. Keeping Williams from wreaking havoc in the backfield will help Tulsa move the ball downfield.

Blizzard Fans, this Friday is Kids Night! The night will start with a pregame arcade, and the first 2,000 kids will receive a light-up necklace courtesy of Cousins Subs. Also, be on the lookout around the concourse for the $5 Gatorade and popcorn special! Halftime will feature Dash-For-Cash, Green Bay Rugby, and our famous Snowstorm! Finally, when the game wraps up, stay in your seats for the post-game laser show! Friday night is sure to be fun for all kids young and old!

