Game Preview: Iowa Barnstormers at Quad City Steamwheelers

April 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







The Iowa Barnstormers continue the 2025 Indoor Football League season on Saturday in the second road game of the young campaign.

Iowa (0-2) will square off against Quad City (3-0) at Vibrant Arena at The Mark in Moline, Illinois.

This is a pivotal game between the teams, both being in the Eastern Conference, as the top four teams in the conference qualify for the playoffs.

Saturday features the second meeting between the longtime rivals, as Quad City downed Iowa 52-38 in the home opener last Saturday.

Barnstormers wide receivers are off to a tremendous start to the year. Quian Williams leads the Indoor second in the league in receiving yards, with 175 yards and three touchdowns to his name through two games thus far.

Khaleb Hood is also top five in the league in every receiving category, along with a league-leading 12 receptions this year, he's corralled 146 yards with three scores, as well.

On the defensive side, Tyler Tate holds the league lead with 4.5 tackles for loss, and looks to continue his strong start to the season on Saturday.

Iowa and Quad City will kick off at 7:05 p.m. and will be streamed live on the [iflnetwork.com]IFL Network.

