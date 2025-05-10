Blizzard Hand Quad City its First Loss

May 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







It is week 8 of the IFL season, and the Green Bay Blizzard (3-3) take on the undefeated Quad City Steamwheelers (6-0). This is the second time these teams have matched up, except the Blizzard are on their home turf for their Blackout Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

Quad City starts hot as kicker Kyle Kaplan nails the Deuce on the opening kickoff to put the Steamwheelers up early, 2-0. The Blizzard stand unfazed by the Deuce as TJ Davis reels in the pass from Max Meylor. After the missed extra point, one of Green Bay's newest additions, James Turner, nails the deuce to put the Blizzard up 8-2. Quad City, with a chance to score, gets denied by the Blizzard defense as they force the turnover on downs. Following the stop, Turner nails another field goal, and the Blizzard lead 11-2. The next drive, Quad City attempts to put on points with a field goal, but it is missed to end the 1st quarter.

Green Bay takes over, and Turner adds on his second field goal to extend the Blizzard lead to 14-2. Down by 12, Quad City needs to score, but DB Gurvan Hall Jr. has other plans as he snags the interception. After the pick, the Blizzard were stopped on fourth down, and Quad City capitalized by punching the ball into the endzone with Jordan Vesey. After another Deuce, the Blizzard takes over, and Meylor goes deep, connecting with Lowell Patron Jr. for the score in the final minutes to end the first half. Green Bay led 20-11.

Quad City gets the ball to start the second half and is looking to add some points. The Blizzard defense, however, would not allow that as DB Isaiah Jacobs gets the interception. Following the pick, QB Max Meylor runs it in to extend their lead to 27-11. The Steamwheelers drive down the field, but a big tackle for loss by Allen Henry forces Quad City to attempt a field goal, which they miss. Green Bay takes over, and TJ Davis rushes it in for six to make the score 34-11. Quad City answers the next drive as QB Daquan Neal hits Vesey for the score. The two-point attempt fails, but Kaplan hits his third Deuce to bring the score to 34-19 to end the third quarter.

Blizzard leads big, but they are not done yet as Kimo Clarke punches it in to make the score 41-19. The Blizzard defense forces another turnover on downs the next drive, and Clarke cashes in his second rushing touchdown of the game. Green Bay's lead reached 47-19. The next drive, QB Demry Croft runs it in for the score, but it is not enough as the clock hits zero and the Blizzard come out with the 47-25 victory.

The Steamwheelers take their first loss of the season, making them 6-1. Next week, Quad City will look to bounce back against the Tulsa Oilers.

The Blizzard, on the other hand, move to 4-3 as they hand the Steamwheelers their first loss. The Blizzard were firing on all cylinders today and secured a big bounce-back win against a big-time team. Stay tuned as the Blizzard travel to Iowa to take on the Barnstormers next week, Saturday, May 17th, at 7:05 PM CST.







