Pirates Sign LB Monty Montgomery

May 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed linebacker Monty Montgomery who last played for the University of Mississippi in 2023. The 6'0", 230 Montgomery also played for the University of Louisville from 2019 through 2022.

As an Ole Miss Rebels member, Montgomery played in 11 games, making 21 tackles. His signature game was a five-tackle performance at Alabama against the 12th-ranked Crimson Tide, which included one tackle for a loss.

A native of Norcross, GA, Montgomery played four seasons at Louisville for the Cardinals and appeared in 39 games, making 15 starts. He recorded 160 tackles with 23.5 tackles for a loss with 15 sacks, and seven forced fumbles. He also had three interceptions, defended seven passes, and had a fumble recovery. His finest season with the Cardinals was in 2022 when he was second on the team in tackles with 70 and had 11 tackles for a loss. He also established season highs with six sacks, interceptions with two, along with four passes defended and four forced fumbles. In the 2020 season, Montgomery had a career high of 13 tackles against Notre Dame, including two sacks.

Montgomery began his collegiate career at Tulane in 2017 but was redshirted and he did not play for the Green Wave. The following year he attended Hutchinson Community College and was named 2018 Jayhawk Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He led the Blue Dragons with 82 tackles with 18 for a loss and six sacks. He also had three interceptions and had three defensive touchdowns. He added five quarterback hurries and was named a First-Team NJCAA All-American.







