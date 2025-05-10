Barnstormers Drop to Oilers

May 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers dropped to 1-4 on the season Saturday, May 10 after a late rally fell short in a 62-57 loss to the Tulsa Oilers on the road.

Iowa started out its scoring with a James Cahoon touchdown pass to Keshaun Taylor in the back of the end zone to trim the deficit to 13-7.

On the ensuing drive, Jared Saad picked up an interception to give the Barnstormers the ball back.

Cahoon found Jalen Bracey, who dodged a tackler on his way to the score to give Iowa a 14-13 lead.

After a trio of touchdowns from Tulsa quarterback T.J. Edwards, Iowa trailed 32-17 at halftime.

Iowa had help in the second half from Quian Williams, who returned a kickoff back for a touchdown for a league-best second time this season.

Iowa trimmed its deficit to 62-57 with 46 seconds to go, but couldn't secure the onside kick to attempt a game-winning drive.

The Barnstormers will return home to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, May 17 with the Green Bay Blizzard coming to town. It's KIDS NIGHT. The first 1,000 kids (12 and under) at the game will get a FREE youth jersey. Tickets are available for as low as $18. Call the Iowa Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 or visit www.theiowabarnstormers.com.

Players Mentioned

#1 Keshaun Taylor

WR 6' 2" Veteran Mars Hill University

#21 Jared Saad

DB 6' 1" Veteran University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

#5 Jalen Bracey

WR 1

#3 Quian Williams

WR Veteran

#16 James Cahoon

QB 1

Players Mentioned

#1 Keshaun Taylor

6' 2" Veteran Mars Hill University WR

#21 Jared Saad

6' 1" Veteran University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh DB

#5 Jalen Bracey

1 WR

#3 Quian Williams

Veteran WR

#16 James Cahoon

1 QB







Indoor Football League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.