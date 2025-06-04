IFL Announces Week Eleven Players of the Week

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the Players of the Week for Week 11 of the 2025 IFL season. Joaquin Collazo (SA) is named Offensive Player of the Week, Atoa Fox (SD) is named Defensive Player of the Week, and Antonio Wimbush (VEG) is named Special Teams Player of the Week.

Offensive Player of the Week: Joaquin Collazo (QB, San Antonio Gunslingers)

Collazo led the way in San Antonio's big win over Tucson, delivering one of his most efficient outings of the season. The Gunslingers quarterback completed 12 of 17 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 45 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

Defensive Player of the Week: Atoa Fox (DB, San Diego Strike Force)

Fox made an impact all over the field in San Diego's tight win over Northern Arizona. The veteran defensive back finished with 7.5 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two pass breakups. His presence helped lock down the secondary and shift momentum in key moments.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Antonio Wimbush (KR, Vegas Knight Hawks)

Wimbush continued to prove he's one of the most dangerous returners in the league. He returned four kicks for 90 yards, including a touchdown - earning him Special Teams Player of the Week for the second straight week. His consistency and explosiveness have become a major asset for the Knight Hawks.

The 2025 IFL season continues Friday night as Week 12 kicks off. Catch every game live on the IFL Network.







