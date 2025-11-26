Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Najei Snyder for the 2026 Season

Published on November 26, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed defensive back Najei Snyder for the 2026 season.

Najei Snyder (5-10, 175) is a rookie defensive back joining the Indoor Football League. The pro prospect will begin his journey in Green Bay with the Blizzard. Snyder, a native of Deltona, Florida, spent his college career at Saint Anselm College, a program in New Hampshire.

From 2021 to 2024, Snyder played defensive back for the Saint Anselm Hawks. Through four seasons, he appeared in 39 games, recording 60 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, 26 pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. He led the team in pass deflections in his senior year (12 in 2024). In addition to his impressive defensive numbers, Snyder added 800 yards on 26 kick returns, and he scored a touchdown off a blocked punt recovery. Following the season, the DB had the opportunity to participate in the 2024 Dream Bowl, a college football all-star showcase. Recently, Snyder worked out at the UFL Showcase in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 14, 2025. As a dynamic athlete, Snyder drew the eye of professional teams.

The Green Bay Blizzard will welcome him as 2026 Training Camp begins. Snyder, along with other incoming defensive backs, will work with Head Coach and GM Corey Roberson to learn the indoor game. Coach Roberson was a DB during his playing career, and, since then, he has coached multiple high-ranking defenses in the IFL during his tenure as Blizzard Head Coach. While expectations may be high, Snyder, like many other Blizzard recruits, is looking forward to the challenges ahead. He recently said he is "Blessed beyond measures to have the opportunity to play for the Blizzard, can't wait to go out and make plays!" Green Bay fans will have their first opportunity to see the team play on March 15, 2026, when the Blizzard hosts the Vegas Knight Hawks.







