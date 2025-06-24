Week 15 IFL Coaches Poll

June 24, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







With five weeks remaining in the regular season, the IFL playoff race is tightening - and so is the Coaches Poll.

The Bay Area Panthers remain at No. 1 for the fourth consecutive week, continuing to lead the league as they eye the top seed in the Western Conference. Despite a tough loss, Quad City holds on to No. 2 as the Steamwheelers look to regroup in the Eastern race. Green Bay stays at No. 3, though the Blizzard suffered a setback in Week 14, falling to Fishers in one of the season's biggest upsets. San Diego remains steady at No. 4 after another solid performance, while Jacksonville makes the biggest leap this week, climbing two spots to No. 5 following a statement win in front of 7,137 fans - their third Fan Base Champion title this season.

With playoff implications rising each week, every result continues to shake up the rankings as teams battle for position down the stretch.

WEEK 15 COACHES POLL RANKINGS:

Bay Area Panthers (-)

Quad City Steamwheelers (-)

Green Bay Blizzard (-)

San Diego Strike Force (-)

Jacksonville Sharks (+2)

Arizona Rattlers (-1)

Vegas Knight Hawks (+1)

Massachusetts Pirates (+1)

Tulsa Oilers (-3)

Tucson Sugar Skulls (-)

San Antonio Gunslingers (-)

Fishers Freight (+1)

NAZ Wranglers (-1)

Iowa Barnstormers (-)







Indoor Football League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.