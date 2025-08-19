Antonio Wimbush Named 2025 IFL Special Teams Player of the Year

Published on August 19, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Indoor Football League announced today, August 19, that Vegas Knight Hawks running back Antonio Wimbush has been named the 2025 Special Teams Player of the Year.

"He's dynamic from start to finish," said Head Coach and General Manager Mike Davis. "You get a guy like that who football is everything for. He's a pro. It makes life easy, and he makes us so much better."

In 16 appearances this season Wimbush recorded five touchdowns 742 yards on 39 return attempts. This is in addition to his 625 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns. Wimbush was named Special Teams Player of the Week three times in Week 10, Week 11, and Week 14. Wimbush also established new single-season franchise records for kick-return yards and kick-return touchdowns.

The Knight Hawks finished the 2025 regular season with a record of 10-6 and recorded their first playoff victory and first Western Conference Championship. Vegas will compete in the IFL National Championship in Tucson, AZ this Saturday, Aug. 23 at Tucson Arena.







Indoor Football League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.