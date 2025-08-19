Antonio Wimbush Named 2025 IFL Special Teams Player of the Year

Published on August 19, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







Vegas Knight Hawks star Antonio Wimbush has been named the 2025 Special Teams Player of the Year, honoring his electrifying impact as a return man and game-changer in the kicking game.

Wimbush led the IFL in return touchdowns with five kick return scores, while racking up 815 yards on 43 returns, averaging an impressive 19.0 yards per attempt. His ability to flip field position - or take it the distance - made him the league's most feared special teams weapon.

Dangerous every time he touched the ball, Wimbush forced opponents to alter their kicking strategies and often provided Vegas with momentum-swinging plays. His contributions extended beyond returns as well, with steady production in the running game (695 rushing yards, 23 TDs). Wimbush's all-around impact made him an easy choice as the league's premier special teams standout.







Indoor Football League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.