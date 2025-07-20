Pirates Sign DL Tyshun Render

LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed defensive lineman Tyshun Render. Render has experience with the National Football League, having worked with the Miami Dolphins, as well as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Canadian Football League. This will be the fifth professional venture for the 6'4", 255 lb. lineman.

Redner, who hails from Newnan, GA, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and eventually joined their practice squad. He was activated for two games and saw the field once that season before rejoining the practice squad. He remained under contract until August of 2021.

In 2022, Render was selected in the first round of the USFL draft and was signed by the New Jersey Generals. In two seasons, he played in 16 games, posting 42 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, five sacks, breaking up five passes, and forcing a fumble. He also made four tackles for the Generals in the 2022 playoffs. After the team disbanded, he was selected by the Memphis Showboats in the UFL 2024 dispersal draft. That season, he recorded 22 tackles with 3.5 sacks, two tackles for a loss and one pass broken up, and a forced fumble in ten games. Render stayed with Memphis until January of this year.

In March, Render signed and went to camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the CFL. He was released before the season on June 1.

Render played collegiately at Middle Tennessee from 2015 through 2019. He appeared in 51 games, making 17 starts. After redshirting in 2015, he was selected to the Conference USA All-Freshman team the following season. His signature season was as a redshirt senior in 2019 when he made a season-best 49 tackles with 10 tackles for a loss. He also had 3.5 sacks, broke up five passes, had an interception, recovered two fumbles, and forced two more.

In his career with the Blue Raiders, Render made 119 tackles, which included 19.5 tackles for a loss with 6.5 sacks. He defended eight passes, forced three fumbles, recovered three, and had one interception.







