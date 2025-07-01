Teacher Appreciation Night July 19th

July 1, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







The Fishers Freight are proud to recognize the amazing educators in the Indianapolis area on Saturday, July 19th on Teacher Appreciation and Wizard Night.

With this special, educators can take advantage of a Buy Two Get Two Free offer! Just purchase two tickets and get TWO FREE!

Discount code will automatically apply when adding 4+ tickets to your cart.

If you require ADA seating, please contact Sam Burris with the Fishers Freight directly by emailing sburris@fishersfreightfootball.com.







Indoor Football League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.