Tickets Now on Sale for the 2025 IFL National Championship in Tucson

The Indoor Football League (IFL) is proud to announce that tickets are now officially on sale for the 2025 IFL National Championship, set for Saturday, August 23 at 7:30 PM at the Tucson Convention Center Arena.

After a grueling 19-week regular season and high-stakes playoff battles, two of the IFL's best teams will collide in the Sonoran Southwest for one unforgettable night to decide the league champion. Two teams. One champion. No excuses.

"This is the biggest stage in indoor football, and the energy in Tucson is going to be electric," said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. "Our fans have followed another incredible season, and now they get to witness the final chapter live in beautiful downtown Tucson. It's going to be an unforgettable night for the league and for the sport."

Fans from across the country are expected to descend on Tucson for what has become one of indoor football's premier events. In addition to the game, the weekend will feature fan experiences, the IFL NC Media Event, a unified tailgate, and the annual IFL Night of Champions featuring the induction of the 2025 IFL Hall of Fame class the night before the championship.

Tickets are available now at www.IFLNationalChampionship.com.







