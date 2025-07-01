Underdogs Crash the Party as Playoff Picture Gets Chaotic

Week 15 in the Indoor Football League delivered seismic shifts in the standings, with key upsets shaking the postseason race. The Fishers Freight stunned Tulsa, Arizona grounded Green Bay, and Quad City still float atop the East with a statement win. With only weeks remaining, the fight for playoff spots is officially on fire.

Bay Area Clinches with Win Over Wranglers

Prescott Valley, AZ - June 28

The Bay Area Panthers (10-2) locked up a playoff berth in the Western Conference with a gritty 41-30 road win over the Northern Arizona Wranglers (1-12). Josh Jones accounted for four total touchdowns-three through the air and one on the ground-and led a balanced Panthers offense that rushed for 98 yards and passed for 76. Tyrese Chambers had three receptions, two for touchdowns, while Bay Area's defense forced two turnovers and registered a key sack. NAZ quarterback Ramone Atkins threw for 170 yards and 3 scores, two of them to Arland Bruce IV, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with Bay Area's efficient scoring and second-half surge. NAZ moves on to a week 16 bye while Bay Area travels to San Diego on Monday night for high stakes Western Conference showdown.

Arizona Handles Blizzard, Keeps Playoff Hopes Burning

Glendale, AZ - June 28

The Arizona Rattlers (8-5) pulled off a dominant 48-28 win over the visiting Green Bay Blizzard (8-5), keeping themselves in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. Arizona's defense set the tone, holding Green Bay to just 7 points per quarter while the Rattlers opened up a 41-21 lead headed into the final quarter. Dalton Sneed led the offense with three total touchdowns, two on the ground and one through the air. The Rattlers ran for 141 yards and forced three turnovers, including an interception and two critical fumble recoveries. After dominating performances in recent weeks, Green Bay failed to create offensive momentum, and the loss tightens the race in the crowded Eastern playoff picture. Both teams will regroup and recoup with a week 16 bye.

Fishers Freight Crush Tulsa with Ground Game and Defense

Tulsa, OK - June 29

The Fishers Freight (4-9) pulled off a statement win, dominating the playoff-hopeful Tulsa Oilers (7-6) in a 33-7 stunner. Fishers ran for 166 yards and three touchdowns, including two scores from Felix Harper and one from Josiah King. Harper also added a 39-yard touchdown pass to JT Stokes. On the other side of the ball, the Freight defense forced three interceptions and four sacks, shutting Tulsa out for the final three quarters. The Oilers, already reeling from the Week 14 loss of MVP-caliber quarterback TJ Edwards to a leg injury, managed just 141 total yards and couldn't find any rhythm with a restructured offense. Both Fishers and Tulsa get a much-needed bye in week 16.

Steamwheelers Surge Past Pirates to Reclaim East Lead

Moline, IL - June 28

Quad City (10-3) planted their flag as the leaders of the Eastern Conference with a dominant 56-35 win over the Massachusetts Pirates (6-6). Quarterback Daquan Neal accounted for five total touchdowns, with Jordan Vesey and Tamorrion Terry each grabbing two scores. The Steamwheelers led 25-23 at the half and controlled the second half with a punishing defense and consistent offense. Despite a solid night from Kenji Bahar (5 TDs), the Pirates were flagged 11 times and couldn't keep pace in key moments, dropping back to .500 with their playoff positioning now uncertain.

Jacksonville Rolls in Iowa to Keep Pressure on Quad City

Des Moines, IA - June 28

The Jacksonville Sharks (9-4) kept pace in the East by overpowering the Iowa Barnstormers (1-11) in a 58-40 road win. Tyler Huff was surgical, rushing for 83 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for two more. The Sharks dominated on the ground, racking up 204 rushing yards to Iowa's 17 yards. Iowa's James Cahoon threw for 219 yards and three scores in another strong personal effort, but the Barnstormers became the first team eliminated from playoff contention. Iowa now travels to Massachusetts on Thursday night. Jacksonville has a bye.

Vegas Outlasts Tucson in Wild Shootout

Tucson, AZ - June 29

The Vegas Knight Hawks 8-5) kept their playoff hopes alive with a 59-55 thriller over the Tucson Sugar Skulls (5-7), capping off one of the season's wildest games. Vegas built a 16-0 lead in the first quarter, but Tucson clawed back with a 22-point second quarter to make it 31-22 at halftime. The teams traded scores until Vegas sealed it with a rushing touchdown-one of six on the ground for the Knight Hawks. Quarterbacks JaRome Johnson and Jayden de Laura combined for 144 passing yards and two scores, while Antonio Wimbush led the way with 105 total yards and two TDs. Tucson QB Jorge Reyna threw for 206 yards and 2 TDs and ran for 60 more, while Jamyest Williams and Davonte Sapp-Lynch added five rushing touchdowns between them in the loss.

Playoff Picture After Week 15:

Eastern Conference:

Quad City (10-3) regains the top spot and clinches a playoff berth.

Jacksonville (9-4) was on a bye and remains in the two spot.

Green Bay (8-5) drops into third after back-to-back losses.

Tulsa (7-6) and Massachusetts (6-6) face mounting pressure.

Fishers (4-9) plays spoiler with momentum of two game win streak.

Iowa (1-11) has been eliminated.

Western Conference:

Bay Area (10-2) clinches a playoff berth and holds top seed.

San Diego (8-4) was idle and remains second.

Arizona (8-5) and Vegas (8-5) are tied in third.

Tucson (5-7) is mathematically still in the chase.

San Antonio (3-9) and Northern Arizona (1-12) have been eliminated.

Looking Ahead to Week 16:

Thursday, July 3 - 6:05 PM CT

Iowa Barnstormers at Massachusetts Pirates (Tsongas Center)

Saturday, July 5 - 6:05 PM CT

Tucson Sugar Skulls at San Antonio Gunslingers (Freeman Coliseum)

Monday, July 7 - 8:05 PM CT

Bay Area Panthers at San Diego Strike Force (Frontwave Arena)

The margins are thin, and the matchups are massive. Watch it all live at www.IFLNetwork.com.







