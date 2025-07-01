Week 16 IFL Coaches Poll

The Bay Area Panthers stay on top of the IFL Coaches Poll as Week 16 heats up, with teams jockeying for playoff position and only four weeks remaining in the regular season.

Quad City and Jacksonville hold steady in the top three, while San Diego and Arizona round out the top five. The Rattlers climb one spot after a big home win, while Green Bay drops to sixth. Fishers Freight also moves up this week, gaining momentum as the playoff race heats up.

WEEK 16 COACHES POLL

Bay Area Panthers (-)

Quad City Steamwheelers (-)

Jacksonville Sharks (-)

San Diego Strike Force (-)

Arizona Rattlers (+1)

Green Bay Blizzard (-3)

Vegas Knight Hawks (-)

Massachusetts Pirates (-)

Tulsa Oilers (-)

Tucson Sugar Skulls (-)

Fishers Freight (+1)

San Antonio Gunslingers (-1)

NAZ Wranglers (-)

Iowa Barnstormers (-)

The 2025 IFL season continues Thursday night.







