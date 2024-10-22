Strike Force Adds Former Vol to Defensive Front

October 22, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Diego Strike Force News Release







The San Diego Strike Force has signed defensive lineman Kurott Garland to their 2025 Indoor Football League roster.

Garland (6-3, 295, Tennessee) joins the Strike Force for his rookie season as a member of the Indoor Football League.

He played in a total of 65 games as a Volunteer, the most by any player in the history of Tennessee football, and made 19 starts on his way to recording 90 career tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. Kurott also made the SEC Academic Honor Roll twice.

Garland played his prep career at Heritage High School in Conyers, Georgia where he was a three-star prospect. In his senior season of 2017, he led his team to the second round of the state playoffs, totaling 125 tackles with 12.5 sacks. After that season, he was named to the AJC Class 6A Honorable Mention All-State team and the GSWA Class 6A All-State Second Team.

