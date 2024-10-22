Sharks Continue Building 2025 Roster

October 22, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Sharks continue to build their roster for the 2025 season with the signings of DB Tyrese Ross, DL Tyquilo Moore and the re-signing OL Bryant Nolan Jr.

Ross (6'0, 200 lbs) has experie n ced a varied and remarkable college football journey, playing for three universities from 2019 to 2024. His standout season came in 2023 at Samford University, where he tallied 44 total tackles, a pass deflection, and a fumble recovery. Throughout his career, Ross consistently showcased his versatility and ability to adapt, having suited up for Washington State, South Carolina, and Samford. His smooth transitions between these programs, coupled with his success in different defensive systems, highlight his football intelligence and strong work ethic. At each stop, Ross emerged as a defensive leader, gaining the confidence of both his teammates and coaches.

Moore (6'4, 285 lbs) spent his college years at Kansas State though he saw limited action on the field during that period. In 2022, he transferred to Limestone University to utilize his final two years of eligibility, and it was there that he truly came into his own as a player. Over the course of two seasons at Limestone, Moore made a notable impact, amassing 60 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and two sacks. Despite the limited playing time earlier in his career, he also demonstrated his versatility by contributing two pass deflections, further showcasing his all-around defensive abilities.

Nolan, a towering 6'8" and 325 pounds, played offensive line for Edward Waters University, where his imposing size and skill set made him a force to be reckoned with. He demonstrated versatility, excelling both at blocking in open space and anchoring the most critical positions on the offensive line. Unfortunately, Nolan's first season with the Sharks got cut short last year due to injury. The Sharks have re-signed him for the 2025 season, where he is expected to play a key role in the team's offensive success. Nolan's ability to contribute to the run-and-pass game makes him an essential asset moving forward.

