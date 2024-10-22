Panthers Re-Sign Wide Receiver Josh Tomas

October 22, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have brought back a proven playmaker with the re-signing of wide receiver Josh Tomas.

"We're pumped to have Josh back in the building. He is an electric route runner with top-end speed and explosion," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He has big catch ability and has the skill to change speeds, accelerate, and shake defenders to win all throughout the field."

In his rookie year out of Georgetown, Tomas began as the team's kickoff returner before working his way into the starting lineup at wide receiver. He finished third on the team with 32 catches, 330 yards, and 4 touchdowns. Tomas' breakthrough came on April 20, when his first three catches of the season occurred during the final scoring drive in the fourth quarter of a 53-50 victory over San Diego. On June 22 at Duke City, Tomas shared the team lead with 5 catches for 41 yards. In the next two games against Vegas and Northern Arizona, he emerged as a go-to target with a team-leading 6 receptions in each game.

"I love everything about Coach Keefe, and I wouldn't want to play for any other coach in this league. He was the main reason why I wanted to come back and the first person to give me a chance in a professional league," said Tomas. "I have his best interest at heart and know that he always has mine, so it was really a no-brainer to come back to the Panthers. We have some unfinished business."

