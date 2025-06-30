Panthers First in IFL to Clinch 2025 Playoff Spot

June 30, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







Following a tempestuous 41-30 victory over the Northern Arizona Wranglers in Week 15, the Bay Area Panthers (10-2) are officially the first team to clinch a spot for the 2025 Indoor Football League postseason.

This comes as a surprise to no one in the IFL community, as the Panthers have currently won each of their past six contests. In other words, this squad has avoided the loss column since early May.

In regards to the IFL Coaches Poll, Bay Area has been listed as the No. 1 overall unit for three consecutive weeks (and counting). It has been transparent to see that Panthers Head Coach & President of Football Operations Rob Keefe has his group humming in all phases of the game.

"As a teacher, you just want to see people progress, you want to see them grow," Coach Keefe told KNBR's Bay Area Panthers Weekly. "That's why I do what I do as a coach. It's awesome to see where we are in the season. And to see [the players] battle every single day, I'm so proud of this team."

Notably, Keefe also serves as Panthers defensive coordinator. Bay Area has been especially fierce on that side of the ball. Ahead of their Week-16 meeting with the San Diego Strike Force, they've allowed just 34.25 PPG in 2025, which is presently the IFL's best clip.

The defense is geared by talent at all three levels. Defensive linemen Jonathan Ross, Tevaughn Grant and Morris Joseph Jr. wreak havoc on opposing offenses while safety Tyrese Wright (team-leading 59.5 tackles) flies around over the top. On the outside, cornerbacks Tyler Watson and Trae Meadows each play with physicality and athleticism.

The Panthers have been strong on offense this year, as well. After a dozen outings, they are scoring 46.6 PPG-that is higher than all but two franchises this season. More specifically, Bay Area is powered behind a dominant ground game, churning out 96.0 rushing yards per game.

Quarterback Josh Jones and tailback Josh Tomas are a dynamic duo when running the rock. Jones ranks fourth (494 yards) in the IFL in rushing; Tomas is right behind in fifth (451). Additionally, Tomas is tied for second with 20 rushing touchdowns. Offensive linemen Jaime Navarro and Sidney Walker have consistently been there to clear lanes.

To round things out, the Panthers also employ one of the top special-team units in the league. Kicker Axel Perez has made nine of 16 field-goal attempts so far, as he's coming off a game in Northern Arizona where he converted from 52-yards out (along with three deuces).

Bay Area's Week-15 win versus the Wranglers in combination with the Vegas Knight Hawks' 59-55 defeat of the Tucson Sugar Skulls on Sunday made it a mathematical certainty-the Panthers will embark on a run for their second IFL Championship. Playoffs are officially on the horizon at San Jose's SAP Center.

Bay Area is next in action on Monday, July 7 at San Diego's Frontwave Arena for an all-California affair with the Strike Force (6:05 PM PT). Fans can livestream the action with a subscription to IFL Network, or tune in to the radio broadcast on KNBR 1050. Of course, you can always head to the official watch party at The Plex!

The Panthers are on the road until Friday, July 11 when Vegas comes to Silicon Valley for the final home game of the 2025 regular season. Tickets for the Week-17 Knight Hawks matchup-including single-game, season, group, and suite experiences-are available now through Ticketmaster.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.