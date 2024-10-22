Wranglers Announce Open Player Tryout for 2025 Season

October 22, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Northern Arizona Wranglers will host open tryouts on Saturday, November 16th, 2024, as they work to assemble their roster for the upcoming season. Head Coach Ron James and the Wranglers coaching staff will be on hand to evaluate all participants.

Tryout Details:

Date: November 16th, 2024

Location: Utah Soccer Alliance Field, 12432 S Meadow Spring Ln, Riverton, UT 84065

Registration Time: 5:30-5:55 AM

Tryout Start Time: 6:00 AM

Cost: $65 pre-registration, $75 day of (cash only on the day)

What to Expect:

Participants will warm up on their own

Testing will include the 40-yard dash, pro agility drills, and broad jump

Position-specific drills led by the coaching staff

One-on-one competition drills

Group/team drills (offense vs. defense) as directed by the coaching staff

Additional Information:

Players must sign a waiver at check-in to participate

The tryout will be held on field turf

Participants should bring their own cleats, t-shirts, shorts/sweats, and any necessary accessories

Tryouts will be non-contact, so pads and helmets are not needed

No locker room facilities will be available, but restrooms will be accessible

Participants must provide their own water or Gatorade

Players interested in showcasing their skills can register now at https://bit.ly/40eDWaF.

