Wranglers Announce Open Player Tryout for 2025 Season
October 22, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Northern Arizona Wranglers News Release
The Northern Arizona Wranglers will host open tryouts on Saturday, November 16th, 2024, as they work to assemble their roster for the upcoming season. Head Coach Ron James and the Wranglers coaching staff will be on hand to evaluate all participants.
Tryout Details:
Date: November 16th, 2024
Location: Utah Soccer Alliance Field, 12432 S Meadow Spring Ln, Riverton, UT 84065
Registration Time: 5:30-5:55 AM
Tryout Start Time: 6:00 AM
Cost: $65 pre-registration, $75 day of (cash only on the day)
What to Expect:
Participants will warm up on their own
Testing will include the 40-yard dash, pro agility drills, and broad jump
Position-specific drills led by the coaching staff
One-on-one competition drills
Group/team drills (offense vs. defense) as directed by the coaching staff
Additional Information:
Players must sign a waiver at check-in to participate
The tryout will be held on field turf
Participants should bring their own cleats, t-shirts, shorts/sweats, and any necessary accessories
Tryouts will be non-contact, so pads and helmets are not needed
No locker room facilities will be available, but restrooms will be accessible
Participants must provide their own water or Gatorade
Players interested in showcasing their skills can register now at https://bit.ly/40eDWaF.
