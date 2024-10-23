Strike Force Adds North Alabama Edge Defender

October 23, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Diego Strike Force News Release







The San Diego Strike Force has signed defensive lineman Wallace Cowins Jr. to their 2025 Indoor Football League roster.

Cowins Jr. (6-4, 270, North Alabama) joins the Strike Force for his second season as a member of the Indoor Football League.

In his rookie season with the Northern Arizona Wranglers, Wallace saw action in 12 games and recorded 40.5 tackles (5 th on team), five tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one quarterback hurry, and a fumble recovery.

Wallace played his final three collegiate seasons at Northern Alabama from 2018-2021. In 2019 he was selected to Phil Steele's All-Big South second team. In his final season of 2021, he earned first-team All-Big South unit and earned Comeback Player of the Year honors. In his three seasons, he recorded 138 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, five passes defended, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

Wallace played his final two collegiate seasons at North Alabama with his final year getting cut short due to COVID. In 2020 he recorded 23 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in four games. In 2019, he started in 10 of 11 games and had 66 total tackles with 12.0 tackles for loss and two sacks.

In 2018, he played his sophomore season at Coastal Carolina where he played in 10 games on the defensive front. Wallace played his freshman season at Georgia Military (Milledgeville, GA) where he played in nine games and recorded 18 tackles.

Cowins played his final season of prep football at Heritage High School in Conyers, Georgia after relocating from Miami, Florida. He earned Georgia 6A first-team all-state honors by RecruitGeorgia.com, honorable mention all-state by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, first-team All-Region 3 6A, and first-team All-Rockdale Citizen as he led the state in tackles with 178 (105 solos) and added 24 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Wallace was also a standout track athlete and placed fifth in the state in the discus and 11 th as part of the 4 x 400 relay team.

