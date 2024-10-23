Barnstormers Begin to Build Offensive Line

October 23, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed offensive lineman Devin Hayes to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Hayes (6-6, 325, Middle Tennessee) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Hayes began his career at Florida Atlantic University where he spent four seasons with the Owls, appearing in 29 games. Hayes transferred to Jackson State University for his junior season where he appeared in 11 games as a Tiger, earning Phil Steele's Second Team All SWAC. Hayes transferred again, spending his senior season at Middle Tennessee University appearing in nine games and averaging 29 snaps per game with the Raiders.

"Devin is an incredibly athletic offensive lineman who had great success in multiple college stops," said Head Coach Dave Mogensen. "He has an NFL tackle build with a long frame similar to a basketball power forward, and his athletic ability is off the charts for a guy who is 6'6" and 315 pounds. Devin is the kind of guy you make get off the bus first and his play on the field matches his look. We expect him to step in and compete to protect the blindside of our QB in 2025."

Hayes will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

2025 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Enjoy a variety of appetizers, tasty burgers, delicious baskets, sandwiches, and pizzas daily at Kelly's Little Nipper. Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Season Tickets for the 2025 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now. Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in the same great seat at all eight home games for as low as $128 per seat. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from October 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.