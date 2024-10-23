Steamwheelers Sign Extension with Head Coach Cory Ross

October 23, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







The Quad City Steamwheelers and Head Football Coach Cory Ross have agreed to an extension that locks him in through the 2025 season. Ross came to the Quad Cities in 2018 and has proved himself as a coach who can win, taking the sQUAD to the 2022 IFL National Championship game.

"Coach Ross has been a staple to this organization over the last 6 years accomplishing many milestones, but it all boils down to unfinished business and having the ultimate goal in mind." said Destiny Brown, fourth year General Manager of the Steamwheelers. "As a franchise we owe it to our fans and partners to bring the highest caliber of football to the QC and put the best product we possibly can on the field. We stand behind Cory and his vision of getting us to the big stage and finishing the job in 2025"

Since being in the IFL, Coach Ross has led the team to 22-8 record when defending home turf and has locked in 3 playoff appearances. In 2022 while in the teams' first season back from COVID hiatus, the Steamwheelers would grit themselves into the 2022 IFL National Championship game after a historic playoff run that had Coach Ross a candidate for IFL Coach of the Year.

When asked about the upcoming season Coach Ross had this to say, "Vince Lombardi once said, 'Winning means you're willing to go longer, work harder, and give more than anyone else.' This has been my mindset since 2018. Excited to be back, get to work in 2025, and make it the best one yet."

Coach Ross has had an eye for talent while building teams in the QC as many of his former players have gone on to continue their career elsewhere in the IFL or have moved up to the UFL or CFL. While with the team, Cory has also coach 2 IFL OPOTY's, 4 All-IFL First Teamers, 5 All-IFL Second Teamers, 4 All-Rookies selections, and in 2022 helped the Steamwheelers earn the league honor IFL Franchise of the Year.

About Cory Ross

In 2021, when the Steamwheelers entered a state of dormancy due to the pandemic, Coach Ross served the Bismarck Bucks as the team's Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator, helping to lead the Bucks to their first IFL postseason birth in franchise history.

From 2015-2017, Ross served as the Head Coach of the Omaha Beef, recording back-to-back 7-5 seasons and earning a birth in the 2017 CIF League Championship Game.

As an athlete, Ross played running back and ended his NCAA career at the University of Nebraska ranked 4th in school history with 3,472 total yards from scrimmage. In his final college football game, Nebraska defeated Michigan 32-28 and Ross was named the 2005 Alamo Bowl MVP.

Ross played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2006-2008, recording multiple 100-yard games, including 154 total return yards vs. the Indianapolis Colts in the 2006 AFC Divisional Playoff Game.

Ross played for the Sacramento Mountain Lions from 2009-2011, winning UFL Offensive MVP honors in 2010.

