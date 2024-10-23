Panthers Sign Running Back C'Bo Flemister

October 23, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have added a big-play threat in the backfield with the signing of former Pittsburgh and Notre Dame running back C'Bo Flemister.

"C'Bo is a furious, determined runner that wins with force and speed," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He has home-run speed in the open field and has the pop to finish near the goal line and leg drive to power and bounce through contact for explosive big gains."

Flemister played in 24 games during his three years at Notre Dame, accumulating 471 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2022, he transferred to Pittsburgh and ran for 221 yards and two scores while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He rushed for a season-best 89 yards and a touchdown on seven carries at Miami. The following season, Flemister was a team captain and made five starts in 12 games. He finished as the team's second-leading rusher with 367 yards and two touchdowns. Flemister ran for a season-high 105 yards on 23 carries at Wake Forest and scored two touchdowns in an upset win at No. 14 Louisville.

Following his college career, Flemister had his first taste of professional football at minicamp with the Baltimore Ravens, who already had six running backs in the mix. He's ready to take his talents to the Bay Area and build a resume.

"I pride myself in doing the three things that are crucial for a running back: don't fumble the ball, don't let anyone hit the quarterback, and don't let the first man tackle me," said Flemister. "Coach Keefe is giving me a great opportunity and he said that my skill set is a match for what the Panthers do." Print Friendly Version

