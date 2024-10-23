Deckmate Dancers Sign Head Coach T'Nauzhae Robinson for 2025 Season

The Quad City Steamwheelers are excited to announce the hiring of T'Nauzhae Robinson as the new Head Coach of the 2025 Deckmate Dancers.

After the retirement of 6 year Head Coach, Mckenzy Miller this past summer, the Steamwheelers set out to find the future leader of the Deckmate Dancers and did so with the hiring of Quad Cities native, T'Nauzhae Robinson.

Robinson joins the Steamwheelers with an impressive background in dance/cheer. With over 23 years of dance experience and 5 years of coaching competive dance the Wheelers have no doubt she will be the best fit for this role.

The founder of her very own Competitive Dance Academy, The Dynamic Status Gems in the heart of the QC in 2019 proves T'Nauzhaes commitment to the art of dance.

When asked what her goal is for the Deckmates this season, Robinson said, "To use our platform for positivity throughout the QC and giving the Deckmates the opportunity to do great things while pushing them to want to do better with the hopes of them dancing at an even higher level in the future".

With the hire of Robinson, she plans to focus on exciting Halftime entertainment/sideline routines, and bringing a whole new level of energy to every home game this season! She also looks to increase community engagement through unique partnerships and mentoring the future of the QC Youth Dance Community.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of T'Nauzhae to the Wheeler Family. She will bring a fresh take to the Deckmates and continue to build the legacy of what it means to be a part of this very special sQUAD" said General Manager, Destiny Brown.

Stay tuned for tomorrow's announcement regarding the 2025 Deckmate Dancers Tryout set for November.

