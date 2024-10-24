Defensive Back Tyler Watson Re-Signs with Panthers

October 24, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







After being named to the IFL All-Rookie Team and emerging as a stabilizing force in the secondary, defensive back Tyler Watson has re-signed with the Bay Area Panthers.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to work with Tyler again. He's an athletic, instinctual defender that is always around the football," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "His play recognition is top-tier as he can succeed in all man and zone concepts, and he has proven to be a solid tackler and one who doesn't shy away from covering all wideouts."

In his first pro season out of East Stroudsburg University, Watson immediately broke into the starting lineup and finished second on the team in tackles with 68. He led the team in passes defended with 20 and tied for third in the league in that category. Watson had one interception in the end zone that derailed a San Diego drive to close out the first half on April 28.

"Playing with Keefe again in the same defensive scheme, hopefully, I won't have to learn too much more and should be an easy transition for me going into camp," said Watson. "I'm coming back to go to the playoffs and finish what we started. Especially with Coach Keefe, we should be in the championship game every year and competing for a championship in the IFL."

