Barnstormers Sign Standout Defensive End

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive lineman Everitt Cunningham to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Cunningham (6-3, 250, Memphis) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his first season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Last season, Cunningham gained indoor experience as a member of the Idaho Horseman of the NAL.

Collegiately, Cunningham began his career at East Mississippi Community College. In two seasons with the Lions, Cunningham collected 88 total tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, and three fumble recoveries earning back-to-back NJCAA National Titles and back-to-back MACJC Championships. In his sophomore season, Cunningham earned individual honors as the NJCAA National Title Game MVP, NJCAA All-America Second Team, NJCAA All-Region 23, and MACJC All-State/North Division First Team. Cunningham then transferred to Memphis University for his junior season appearing in 13 of 14 games with the Tigers and earning 2019 AAC All-Academic Team honors off the field. His senior season was cut short due to the pandemic, but Cunningham appeared in all four games that were played.

"Everitt is an explosive defensive end who made a ton of plays last season," said Head Coach Coles. "We are looking for him to continue to have the same kind of impact here in Iowa."

Cunningham will join the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the Spring.

