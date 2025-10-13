Barnstormers Add Running Back

Published on October 13, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed running back Nasjzae Bryant-Lelei to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Bryant-Lelei (5-10, 210, University of Hawaii) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Bryant-Lelei began his career at Catawba College in Salisbury, North Carolina. After a standout freshman season, Bryant-Lelei earned Special Teams Player of the Year in 2018. His 2019 season ended early due to an injury with his 2020 season being cut short due to COVID. Following the pandemic, Bryant-Lelei transferred to the University of Hawaii. In three seasons with the Rainbow Warriors, Bryant Lelei appeared in 18 games rushing 83 times for 336 yards and three touchdowns.

"Nasjzae represents what the IFL is all about, he was a Division I running back who is just looking for a chance to show the world that he can play at a high level," said Head Coach Coles. " We are excited to see what we can do."

Bryant-Lelei will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

2026 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Kelly's Little Nipper offers daily food and drink specials on top of happy hour! Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Season Tickets for the 2026 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now. Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in the same great seat at all eight home games for as low as $128 per seat. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 for more information.







Indoor Football League Stories from October 13, 2025

Barnstormers Add Running Back - Iowa Barnstormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.