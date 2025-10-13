Blizzard Re-Sign Offensive Lineman Andrew Carter for the 2026 Season

Published on October 13, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







Blizzard have officially re-signed offensive lineman Andrew Carter for the 2026 season.

Andrew Carter (6-3, 310) is an offensive lineman with two years of professional experience. The Gooding, Idaho, native is returning to the Green Bay Blizzard for his second season with the team, after an incredibly successful campaign in 2025. Carter is the latest member of the 2025 IFL Eastern Conference Championship team to return to the Blizz.

Before joining the Blizzard, Carter played collegiately for Carroll College and Weber State. While at Carroll College, Carter became highly awarded, earning an NAIA Rimington Award (2022), AFCA Second Team All-American selection in back-to-back seasons (2021 and 2022), and First Team All-Frontier Conference OL selection in back-to-back seasons (2021 and 2022). In the lineman's final college season, he transferred to Weber State and started 11 games at center for the Division I program.

Following his senior season, Carter began his professional career. In 2024, he spent time with the Tucson Sugar Skulls. Although Tucson did not have an excellent record, Carter and the o-linemen contributed to an offense that ranked third in average rushing yards per game (104.8). Good blocking up front can catalyze success in that area. Carter appeared in 11 games with the Sugar Skulls, primarily at center.

Last season, Carter played with the Green Bay Blizzard, anchoring the high-ranking offense, starting each game, including all playoff games, at center. Through those 19 games, the offensive line gave up just six sacks, a total that ties for the fewest in the IFL in 2025. In addition, the Blizzard offense ranked first in points per game (54.1), first in total points (1,028), first in third-down conversion percentage (56.7%), first in offensive yards per game (252.8), and tied second for the most rushing touchdowns (62). These marks were achieved partly thanks to the value Carter and the offensive lineman provided. The IFL selected Carter as an All-IFL Second Team OL that year.

After competing in the IFL Championship game, there may be an added chip on Andrew Carter's shoulder. Carter recently said, "Thank you for having me back. Let's get to work, Green Bay," a sign that even during the offseason, the All-IFL lineman is ready to get his hands dirty in the Green Bay trenches once again. The 2026 season kicks off on 3/15 when the Blizzard hosts the IFL Hall of Fame Game at the Resch Center.







Indoor Football League Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.