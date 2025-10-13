Barnstormers Add Dynamic DB

Published on October 13, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive back Trevon Pope to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Pope (6-2, 185, Kentucky State) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie Indoor Football League (IFL) season. Collegiately, Pope spent four years at Kentucky State University where he appeared in 41 games with the Thorobreads collecting 164 total tackles, five interceptions, six tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.

"Trevon represents the kind of defensive back we are recruiting for 2026," said Head Coach Coles. "He has great size and can play multiple positions in the secondary."

Pope will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the Spring.

2026 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by the historic Kelly's Little Nipper. Kelly's Little Nipper offers daily food and drink specials and features live music! Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Season Tickets for the 2026 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now. Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in the same great seat at all eight home games for as low as $128 per seat. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 for more information.







