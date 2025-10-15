Blizzard Sign Offensive Lineman Jaime Navarro for the 2026 Season

The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed offensive lineman for the Jaime Navarro 2026 season.

Jaime Navarro (6-3, 310) is a native of Temecula, California. He comes with one year of IFL experience. The 2026 season will be the offensive lineman's first with the Green Bay Blizzard.

From 2018 to 2023, Navarro played for San Jose State University. He appeared in 59 games as a Spartan, starting in 46 of those contests. San Jose State competed in three bowl games during these years: the Arizona Bowl (2020), the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (2022), and the Hawai'i Bowl (2023). The Spartan offensive line was top five in the Mountain West Conference in fewest sacks allowed in four of the seasons Navarro was with the team.

To begin his professional career, Navarro signed with the Bay Area Panthers. As a rookie, he and the offensive line assisted the team to a 13-win season, which secured first place in the Western Conference in 2025. The team also ranked sixth in fewest sacks allowed, once again showing Navarro's aptitude for protecting the quarterback. He learned the indoor game quickly and earned IFL honors with a 2025 IFL All-Rookie Team selection.

For his second IFL season, the Californian will be going to Wisconsin. Navarro joins a cast of new linemen and experienced linemen, including fellow 2025 Bay Area Panther turned Green Bay Blizzard Delvin Salter and returning Blizzard linemen Andrew Carter and Rodrick Williams. Navarro recently said he is "honored to join the Blizzard and the city of Green Bay. I'm ready to give my everything to this organization and contribute to a championship." Green Bay had a top offense in the league last season; hard work from Navarro and the OL will be critical to repeat that success.







