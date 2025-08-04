IFL Announces 2025 IFL Hall of Fame Finalists

The IFL Hall of Fame honors individuals who have made a lasting impact on the game-both on and off the field. It celebrates excellence in performance, leadership, and the use of the Indoor Football League as a platform for greater success beyond the sport.

Now, for the 2025 Hall of Fame class, we're inviting you, the fans, to take part in the selection process. Review each nominee carefully and cast your vote for the person you believe is most deserving of this prestigious honor.

Final selections will be determined through a combination of votes from IFL Hall of Fame members, current IFL coaches, and the fan public vote.

Mike Tatum - WR (Everett Raptors, Sioux Falls Storm, Bismarck Bucks, Nebraska Danger)

Mike Tatum made his mark as a dynamic wide receiver and return specialist during a seven-year IFL career with the Everett Raptors, Sioux Falls Storm, Bismarck Bucks, and Nebraska Danger. Explosive from day one, he earned First Team All-IFL and Special Teams Player of the Year honors in 2012. Tatum was a key contributor to Sioux Falls' dynasty, winning four straight United Bowl titles from 2013 to 2016. By the end of his career, he ranked first in league history in all-purpose yards (6,976) and placed among the top ten in receiving yards, return yards, receptions, and total scoring-securing his legacy as one of the IFL's all-time greats.

Adam Shackleford - Coach (Tri-Cities Fever, Spokane Empire, Frisco Fighters, San Diego Strike Force)

Adam Shackleford is a proven winner in the IFL coaching ranks. From 2010 to 2015, he led the Tri-Cities Fever to five straight playoff appearances, two conference titles, and two United Bowl appearances, earning his 100th career win along the way. He later took the reins in Spokane, guiding the Empire to another conference championship and United Bowl berth over two seasons. Shackleford also served as the director of player personnel for the Frisco Fighters, who went 30-6 during that time. With a reputation for building contenders, Shackleford continues to shape the game from the sidelines and the front office, serving as the Run Game Coordinator and Director of Scouting for the San Diego Strike Force.

Frankie Solomon Jr. - DB (Allen Wranglers, Texas Revolution)

Frankie Solomon Jr. was a game-changing defensive back for the Allen Wranglers and Texas Revolution, leaving his mark as one of the IFL's all-time greats. A three-time All-IFL defensive selection from 2012-2014 and a 2013 Second-Team honoree on special teams, Solomon proved his impact on defense and special teams alike. He ranks sixth all-time in interceptions (27), ninth in tackles (364), third in return yards (2,901), and fourth in return touchdowns (6), showcasing his versatility and playmaking ability. Today, Solomon continues to stay active as a personal trainer and competitor in the American Flag Football League.

Brady Roland - WR (Iowa Barnstormers)

Brady Roland was a standout wide receiver for the Iowa Barnstormers from 2015 to 2018, racking up 278 receptions for 3,453 yards and 78 touchdowns over four stellar seasons. A consistent playmaker, Roland earned First Team All-IFL honors three years in a row (2016-2018) and Second Team recognition as a rookie in 2015. His career peaked in 2018 when he helped lead the Barnstormers to a 42-38 United Bowl victory over Sioux Falls, capturing the franchise's first IFL championship. Today, Roland is back in his hometown of Carlisle, Iowa, where he works at Central Iowa Insurance and enjoys life with his wife Kelanie and their two children, Reed and Marie.

Michael Bazemore - DL (Billings Outlaws, Sioux Falls Storm)

Michael Bazemore was a force in the trenches during his four-year IFL career, playing three seasons with the Billings Outlaws before finishing with the Sioux Falls Storm. A dominant defensive lineman, Bazemore totaled 163 tackles, 24 sacks (8th all-time), two interceptions, and five forced fumbles-disrupting offenses at every turn. He retired as a three-time United Bowl Champion, helping his teams capture titles from 2009 to 2011. Today, Bazemore continues to lead in the world of sports as the Director of Athletics at Montana State University Billings.

Kevin Guy - Coach (Arizona Rattlers)

Kevin Guy has cemented his legacy as one of the most accomplished coaches in indoor football, guiding the Arizona Rattlers to nine championship appearances and five titles, including two IFL National Championships. With a career record of 264-87 (.750) over 26 seasons, Guy ranks among the winningest coaches the sport has ever seen. He remains the only head coach to claim multiple championships in both arena and indoor formats and has been named Coach of the Year four times across his career. In 2020, Kevin was named President of the Arizona Rattlers, in addition to his role as Head Coach. Known for his intense leadership, strategic mind, and relentless drive to win, Guy continues to uphold the Rattlers' standard of excellence as one of the IFL's flagship franchises. Guy has spent the last four years as part of the IFL's Executive Committee and has been an integral part of the growth of the IFL.

