Pirates Add Two Key Players Before Iowa Matchup Tonight

July 3, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed offensive lineman Brandon Kemp. The 6'7" 320 lb. native of Atlanta, GA signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans of the National Football League in 2020 and later joined their practice squad. In January 2021, he signed a futures contract with the Titans and remained with the organization until April 2022. Later that year, he signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

Kemp, who won a Division II National Championship at Valdosta State, signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League in 2022 and started one game. In 2023, he started 11 games for Hamilton and saw the field in one more contest in 2024. He came to Massachusetts after being in camp with the Saskatchewan Roughriders this season.

Kemp arrived at Valdosta State in 2015 and was redshirted. In 2016, he started every game and earned All-Gulf South Conference First-Team honors as the Blazers compiled an 8-3 record. He started five of the eight games he played in 2017, but those numbers increased the next season as he played in 12 contests and was a Second Team All-Conference selection as Valdosta State won the 2018 NCAA Division II National Championship with a 14-0 record. That season, VSU had its first undefeated season and won its fourth National Title. The Blazers led the nation, scoring 52 points per game as they broke school and conference records for scoring in a season.

In his final season, he played in 11 games and was an Associated Press Little All-American and was again a Second Team All-Conference selection.

LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed wide receiver Dontay Demus, Jr. Demus, who has NFL and CFL experience, was with the Pirates last season, appearing in two regular season games and had one reception against the Tulsa Oilers for 11 yards. He also saw the field in the Pirates Indoor Football League National Championship game against the Arizona Rattlers.

After the Pirates' final game in 2024, Demus signed with the Edmonton Elks and was a member of their practice squad. In January of this year, the 6'4", 224 lb. wideout signed with the Toronto Argonauts and remained with the team until they broke training camp in June. Demus played in the preseason with the Argonauts, which included two games against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, where he had three receptions for 43 yards.

Demus, who was a three-time All-Big-Ten honorable mention selection at the University of Maryland, signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 as an undrafted free agent and made their practice squad before joining the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL later that same year.

Before coming to the Pirates in 2024, Demus was with the Ottawa Redblacks in the Canadian Football League.

A native of Washington, D.C., Demus played in College Park for the Terps from 2018 through 2022, and was recognized as both a Phil Steele Third Team Preseason All-Big Ten selection and a First Team Preseason All-Big Ten selection in 2022.

In 47 career games at Maryland, Demus has 128 receptions, which ranked ninth all-time. His 2,008 yards placed him seventh in program history, and he also ranked fifth with 14 touchdowns. He was second in career 100-yard receiving games with seven. His signature season was in 2019 as a sophomore with 41 receptions for 625 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. For three consecutive seasons from 2019 through 2021, Demus was an All-Big Ten honorable mention.







