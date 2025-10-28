Freight Re-Sign Defensive Lineman Darius Long

Published on October 28, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Freight announced on Tuesday that they re-signed defensive lineman Darius Long for the upcoming 2026 season.

Fishers signed Long last season in May, where he went on to play three games for the Freight in his first IFL season.

In those three games, he had twelve total tackles and two sacks. His best game was the Freight's final game of the season, against the Tulsa Oilers, where he had four tackles and one sack.

The 6'2, California native graduated college in 2023 from the University of California. While at Cal, he played in 27 games, had 16 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 1 forced fumble.







