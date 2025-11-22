Pirates Sign WR Nyqwan Murray

Published on November 21, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Orlando Pirates News Release







ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates of the Indoor Football League have signed former Florida State wide receiver Nyqwan Murray for the 2026 season. Murray, one of the all-time leading receivers in Seminoles history, was officially the first player to be signed by his hometown team.

Pirates General Manager Jawad Yatim discusses the acquisition, stating that keeping Murray at home was a priority for the organization going into the offseason. "The tape and production speaks for itself, however as I became more familiar with Nyqwan on a personal level, his approach and enthusiasm for the game aligned with what we were looking for in terms of a presence among our roster and locker room. We made it a priority to keep him home in Orlando, and happy we could do so."

Murray played four years in Tallahassee and then embarked on his pro career, signing as undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League in 2019, The 6'0" 195 lb. product of Oak Ridge High School in Orlando, took part in rookie minicamp and training camp with the Seahawks, The following year he signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. 2022 saw Murray transition into indoor football as he became an All-National Arena League First-Team performer with the Jacksonville Sharks. The next season, he was selected by the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL and also played with the Carolina Cobras of the National Arena League.

The last two seasons, Murray has been an All-IFL First-Team performer while playing for the San Antonio Gunslingers. In 2024, he played in 16 games, making 84 receptions for 1,089 yards with 35 touchdowns. He averaged 13 yards per catch and 68.1 yards per game. Last season, he pulled in 64 balls for 858 yards and 20 touchdowns, averaging 61.3 yards per contest and 13.4 yards per reception.

Murray played from 2015 through 2018 at Florida State and was a third-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection in his senior season with the Noles. When his career was over, he ranked 17th all-time in receptions and receiving yards. He was also 15th in program history with 3.10 catches per game and finished his career with a streak of 30 straight games with at least one reception.

His most productive season was in 2018 when he had 54 receptions for 744 yards and three touchdowns. He most notably had the longest touchdown pass reception in the history of the Orange Bowl as the Seminoles defeated sixth-ranked Michigan 33-32 in 2016. In the first quarter, he pulled in a 92-yard touchdown pass from Deondre Francois, which set the record. With 36 seconds to play, Murray's 12-yard TD catch gave Florida State the victory. Murray started 18 of the 41 games in his collegiate career and finished with 127 receptions for 1,854 yards and 12 touchdowns.







Indoor Football League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.