Chicago Hounds Promote Magie to General Manager

Published on September 18, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

CHICAGO, Il. - The Chicago Hounds announced today that former Director of Player Operations William Magie has been promoted to General Manager. James English, the Hounds' Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and former General Manager, will now be primarily focused on his duties as the team's CEO.

"Will has been a fantastic partner in building our current roster and shaping the identity of this team," English stated. "They say you should surround yourself with people smarter than you, so it's time to empower Will to lead us forward as the Hounds' General Manager."

Magie first joined the Hounds' front office in October 2023, after the Hounds inaugural season. As the Director of Player Operations, Magie worked closely with the athletes on a day-to-day basis, allowing a smooth transition into his new role as General Manager.

Since joining Chicago, the Hounds posted back to back winning seasons, both resulting in Eastern Conference Final appearances. Magie helped lead the Hounds to their first playoff appearance in 2024, posting an eight win, seven loss, and one draw regular season record. The Hounds beat New Orleans in the first round of the playoffs before playing the New England Free Jacks in the 2024 Eastern Conference Final.

Magie retooled an already strong roster after the disappointing finish to 2024, resulting in an even better 2025 campaign. The Hounds had their first-ever double digit win season, finishing the year 11-5 while clinching another playoff berth. Magie and the Hounds finished the year with one First Team All-Pro selection, six Second-Team selections, and one Honorable Mention nod. Magie's first-round draft pick in the 2024 Collegiate Draft, wing Peyton Wall, was awarded 2025 Rookie of the Year honors after a strong second half of the season.

"We're excited to see the team continue to grow and go one step further under his leadership," concluded English.

As a player in Major League Rugby, Magie spent two seasons in Texas playing with the Austin Gilgronis from 2020 through 2022. Prior to that, he spent time with the Glendale Raptors, helping them to a MLR Championship Series final appearance in 2018, the inaugural season of the league.







