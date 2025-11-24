Hounds Sign Hooker with Super Rugby Experience

Published on November 24, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il. - The Chicago Hounds announced today they signed hooker Theo Fourie on a one year deal. The 25-year-old Australian brings Super Rugby experience to the Hounds front row ahead of the new campaign.

Fourie was first brought to General Manager Will Magie's attention by Chicago Forwards Coach Todd Dammers. Dammers was the hooker's Head Coach at Souths Rugby Club in Brisbane.

Born in South Africa but raised in Australia, Fourie got his first taste of professional rugby in 2019. While playing for Dammers and Souths, the hooker signed on with the Queensland Reds as part of their Academy team. Strong performances with the Reds led to his inclusion in the Junior Wallabies Under-20 team in 2020.

Later that year, Fourie moved to Melbourne as a training squad player for the Rebels. He appeared in preseason contests in 2021 and 2022 while he continued to play for Souths.

After two years of hard work, Fourie signed a full time contract with the Rebels ahead of the 2023 Super Rugby season. The hooker appeared in one contest before signing with the Waratahs the following year.

Most recently, Fourie has been back with the Queensland Reds during the opening stages of their Super Rugby Australia season. He started in the Reds' Round 1 contest against the Brumbies, a decisive 36-26 win.

"We are really excited to get a player of Theo's calibre to sign for the Hounds," Dammers said. "He is a confrontational set piece hooker who thrives in the contact area."

"We believe he will add another dimension to our forward group in 2026," Dammers concluded.







Major League Rugby Stories from November 24, 2025

Hounds Sign Hooker with Super Rugby Experience - Chicago Hounds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.