Hounds Sign Chicago Native Malcolm May

CHICAGO, Il. - The Chicago Hounds announced today they agreed to terms with Chicago native Malcolm May. The MLR veteran returns to his hometown after playing the previous seven seasons for the NOLA Gold. He has played both lock and flanker over the course of his MLR career.

The versatile forward played in three games last year before suffering a season-ending injury. In 2024, May appeared in 16 games with 15 starts, helping lead the NOLA Gold to their only playoff appearance in franchise history. He scored three tries and gained 371 meters on 74 ball carries (5 meters-per-carry). The Penn State product was stout on defense, completing 112 of his 119 tackle attempts (94% tackle completion rate).

After an impressive career at Penn State University including multiple All-American selections, May signed with the NOLA Gold ahead of the 2019 Major League Rugby season. He didn't see much time as a rookie, appearing in two games and registering 48 minutes. Over the course of his first three seasons in the league, including a shortened 2020 campaign, the forward only appeared in 14 MLR contests.

May battled through the tough opening few seasons in the league and had somewhat of a breakout year in 2022, his fourth with NOLA. He started seven of his 12 appearances, both career-highs, and completed 100 of his 107 tackle attempts (93% completion rate). After establishing himself in 2022, May became an entrenched starter and leader in the Gold locker room.

Since the 2023 season, May started 30 of his 35 appearances for NOLA, registering over 900 minutes in both 2023 and 2024. The versatile forward has had a knack for scoring tries, touching the ball down six times for 30 points.

Over the course of his seven-year MLR career, May started 42 of his 61 games and logged just over 3,000 minutes of playing time. He's been one of the more reliable defenders in the league, completing 455 of his 498 tackle attempts (91% completion rate). As a ball carrier, he gained 1,225 meters on 270 carries (4.5 MPC) and scored seven tries for 35 points.

Growing up in Chicago, May was a star multi-sport athlete for Saint Ignatius Prep, playing both football and rugby. His brother, Nick, played for the Chicago Hounds Academy team in the fall of 2023.







