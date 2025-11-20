Seattle Seawolves Sign Davy Coetzer for the 2026 Season

Published on November 20, 2025

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seattle Seawolves are excited to announce the signing of Davy Coetzer, one of Major League Rugby's most prolific fly-halves and a top-10 all-time points scorer. Coetzer joins Seattle ahead of the 2026 MLR season, bringing elite playmaking, world-class kicking accuracy, and a proven record of controlling matches at the highest level.

Davy said, "I know there's a good family culture at the Seawolves, and I'm super excited to join that family and do my best to contribute to winning the shield."

Head Coach Allen Clarke added, "Davy is a fantastic addition to the Seawolves family! He's a clever and dynamic playmaker with excellent decision-making and game management skills, coupled with a strong competitive mindset. What really caught my attention was his professionalism and passion for continuous growth.

Davy's values align perfectly with our club's identity: he's a hard worker, puts the team first, and is committed to getting the little things right. We believe he'll make a significant impact on our team, both on and off the field in the 2026 MLR season and beyond."

Across four seasons with the Houston SaberCats, Coetzer recorded 358 career points, 51 appearances, 50 starts, 18 tries, and over 2,600 meters gained. He enters Seattle as one of the league's most reliable attacking organizers, a consistent match-winner, and one of the most productive 10s in MLR history.

Before arriving in MLR, Coetzer developed through one of South Africa's strongest collegiate and provincial pathways.

A standout at the University of Pretoria (Tuks)

A product of the Blue Bulls U21s

Varsity Cup playmaker for Tuks between 2013-2016

A dynamic, attack-minded fly-half with exceptional kicking skills and open-field vision

Coetzer's development in Pretoria-one of the strongest rugby ecosystems in the world-laid the groundwork for his smooth transition into professional rugby overseas.

Coetzer arrived in Houston in December 2021 as a 22-year-old tasked with replacing Sam Windsor, the franchise's all-time points leader. He exceeded every expectation.

2022 Season Highlights

15 appearances (all starts)

79 points

T-7th in MLR scoring

Led Houston to their first-ever postseason trip

Reached the Western Conference Final vs. Seattle

This debut season cemented Coetzer as one of the league's brightest young playmakers.

A Career Year in 2023

Coetzer elevated his game even further in 2023, finishing:

2nd in MLR in scoring (135 points)

All-MLR Second XV selection

8 tries scored (career high)

Led Houston to another postseason appearance

By the end of 2024, Coetzer had climbed to 8th all-time on the MLR scoring leaderboard, adding another 77 points and earning All-MLR Honorable Mention XV honors for his consistent and creative play.

2025 Season

Even in an injury-shortened 2025 campaign, Coetzer delivered:

9 appearances, 8 starts

67 points

2 tries

401 meters gained

His accuracy off the tee, his composure under pressure, and his ability to unlock defenses remained elite.

Achievements

2024 All-MLR Honorable Mention XV

2023 All-MLR Second XV

2nd in MLR Scoring (135 points, 2023)

T-8th in MLR Scoring (77 points, 2024)

Multiple MLR Team of the Week selections (2022-2025)

Coetzer joins the Seawolves as a high-impact playmaker who strengthens Seattle's attack with precision kicking, tactical control, and world-class game management. His ability to score points, set tempo, and organize the backline adds immediate value to Seattle's ambitions for 2026 and beyond.

Stay tuned for more roster news at seawolves.rugby.







