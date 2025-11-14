Seattle Seawolves Sign Scotland International Mark Bennett for the 2026 Season

Published on November 14, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

The Seattle Seawolves are excited to announce the signing of Mark Bennett, one of Scotland's most accomplished midfielders of the past decade and an Olympic silver medalist with Great Britain Rugby Sevens. Bennett brings over 170 professional club appearances, 29 Scotland caps, and a proven scoring presence to Seattle ahead of the 2026 Major League Rugby season.

Head Coach Allen Clarke said, "Mark is an exceptional talent and an outstanding individual who will add value to the entire team. His drive for excellence is infectious, and his leadership skills will undoubtedly inspire the whole squad. I've had the pleasure of getting to know him over the past few months, and it's clear that he's genuinely passionate about joining a club that shares his ambition to win and grow the game in the US. I'm excited to work with him and look forward to the positive impact he'll have on our team."

Bennett joins the Seawolves following an elite career across the United Rugby Championship and European competitions with Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby, where he built a reputation as a dynamic outside centre with world-class footwork, pace, defensive instincts, and big-game experience.

Born in Irvine, Scotland, Bennett rose quickly through Scottish rugby pathways. He began with Cumnock and Ayr RFC, winning the Scottish Premiership in 2011, before making his professional debut with the Glasgow Warriors at just 18 years old.

Mark noted, "I'm really excited for the opportunity to represent the Seattle Seawolves and experience all that Seattle has to offer. Having watched the Seawolves play, the entertaining brand of rugby is one I can absolutely buy in to and look forward to putting my stamp on."

From there, Bennett became a long-serving figure in European rugby:

Glasgow Warriors (2010-2011, 2012-2017) - 66 appearances, 110 points

ASM Clermont Auvergne (2011-2012)

Edinburgh Rugby (2017-2025) - 112 appearances, 118 points

Across league and cup play, Bennett accumulated:

Over 170 professional matches

Consistent scoring ability (over 260 total career points)

Starting roles in Champions Cup, Challenge Cup, and URC matches

Reputation as one of Scotland's most reliable centres

His versatility at both outside centre (primary) and inside centre provides the Seawolves with proven midfield stability and experience.

Bennett's impact extended well beyond club rugby. He rose through Scotland's age-grade system, earning:

23 caps for Scotland U20 (45 points)

29 caps for Scotland (40 points)

He scored 4 tries in the 2015 Rugby World Cup, including earning a nomination for World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year that same year.

Olympic Silver Medalist - Rio 2016

Bennett was selected for Team GB Rugby Sevens in the 2016 Summer Olympics, where Great Britain advanced to the gold-medal match and secured the silver medal. His performances in the Olympic tournament remain one of the defining highlights of his career.

Seattle now becomes the next chapter in Bennett's storied career.

Career Summary

170+ professional club appearances

29 Scotland caps

Scotland U20 standout (23 caps)

2015 Rugby World Cup - 4 tries

2016 Olympic Silver Medalist (Team GB 7s)

Breakthrough Player of the Year nominee (2015)

European Champions Cup, Challenge Cup, and URC veteran

Bennett's arrival adds a world-class presence to the Seawolves midfield. His experience, leadership, and attacking creativity will play a key role in elevating Seattle's backline and providing depth, maturity, and composure in high-pressure moments.

With a decorated international résumé and proven production at the highest levels of European rugby, Bennett joins the Seawolves ready to make an immediate impact in Major League Rugby.

Stay tuned for more roster announcements at seawolves.rugby.







