NBA All-Star Paolo Banchero Joins Ownership Group of the Seattle Seawolves

Seattle, WA - The Seattle Seawolves, Major League Rugby's most decorated franchise, proudly announce that NBA All-Star Paolo Banchero has joined the team's ownership group. Banchero, a Seattle native and one of the NBA's brightest young stars, brings both local pride and global star power to the Seawolves as the team continues to build momentum on and off the pitch. Banchero's investment in the Seawolves marks the latest addition to his growing sports portfolio, which already includes stakes in AC Milan and more to be announced soon.

"Adding Paolo to the Seawolves family is incredibly exciting," said Seawolves Majority Owner Chris Prentice. "His roots in Seattle, his commitment to excellence, and his passion for uplifting the community align perfectly with the values of our club. This is a special moment for rugby in the Pacific Northwest." As someone who grew up in Seattle, investing in the Seawolves is a chance to support my hometown and help grow a sport that's gaining real momentum in the U.S.," said Paolo Banchero. "I'm passionate about sports and the impact they have on communities--whether it's here in Seattle or around the world." Paolo Banchero has quickly emerged as one of the most electrifying talents in professional basketball. Selected as the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, Banchero wasted no time making an impact. His standout rookie season earned him four consecutive KIA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors and ultimately the KIA Rookie of the Year award. In just his second NBA season, Banchero was named to the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, cementing his place among the league's elite.

On the international stage, Banchero represented the USA Men's National Team at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, further showcasing his talent and commitment to the game on a global level.

Paolo's journey is deeply connected to Seattle. Raised in the Emerald City and mentored by his mother -- a former WNBA player and member of the U.S. Women's National Team -- Banchero's rise was shaped by his local roots and strong family support. His collegiate career at Duke University was equally remarkable, earning ACC Rookie of the Year honors and helping lead the Blue Devils to the Final Four.

Off the court, Paolo is known for his dedication to the community. He continues to give back through his work with the Boys & Girls Club, inspiring young fans to dream big and believe in their potential.

Banchero joins fellow Seattle sports icons Marshawn Lynch and Marcus Peters, who also became Seawolves investors earlier this year. Their involvement marks a transformative era for the franchise, which was recently honored as the Seattle Times Back to Back Best Sports Team in the Pacific Northwest (2024 and 2025). The Seawolves are Major League Rugby's most successful team, boasting two MLR Championship titles, two Western Conference titles, and more playoff appearances than any other team in league history.

With this latest ownership addition, the Seawolves continue to lead the way not just in competition, but in building a powerful, community-driven sports legacy.







