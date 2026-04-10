Seattle Seawolves Roster Announcement for Week 3 vs Anthem RC

Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Seawolves have named their 23-man roster for Week 3 as they travel to face Anthem Rugby Carolina in Charlotte.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, April 12 at 1:00 PM PT at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

Seattle enters the match with momentum after a 33-16 win over Old Glory DC to open the season. The group now looks to build consistency on the road against an Anthem side that has shown early signs of growth.

This week's selection highlights a clear focus on development.

Two players are in line for their first Major League Rugby caps.

Calvin Liulamaga earns a spot on the reserves after a full season of preparation. The Auburn, Washington native was selected in the first round of the 2024 MLR Collegiate Draft and named Seawolves Young Player of the Year in 2025. He has yet to see match action, but his inclusion signals he is ready to step in.

Tiai Vavao continues to build his role within the squad.

The Seattle native was selected third overall in the 2025 MLR Collegiate Draft and has now been named in back to back matchday rosters. He featured in Week 2 and returns again this week, gaining valuable experience at the professional level.

Charlie Walsh also earns selection on the bench.

The 2026 second round pick out of Cal Berkeley brings leadership and physicality to the front row. Walsh captained Cal Rugby to a national championship and now steps into the MLR environment with an opportunity to develop within the Seawolves system.

This group reflects the direction of the club.

The Seawolves continue to integrate young, local talent while maintaining a core of experienced leaders. The balance allows the team to compete now while building for the future.

Seattle Seawolves:

1 Ezekiel Lindenmuth, 2 Dewald Kotze, 3 Ignacio Péculo, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 5 Harison Mataele, 6 Paddy Ryan, 7 Marno Redelinghuys (VC), 8 Riekert Hattingh (C), 9 André Warner, 10 Davy Coetzer, 11 Nolan Tuamoheloa, 12 Dorian Jones, 13 Mark Bennett (VC), 14 Michael Hand II, 15 Divan Rossouw.

Replacements:

16 LaRome White, 17 Liki Chan-Tung, 18 Charles Walsh, 19 Tiai Vavao, 20 Kalisi Moli, 21 Nick Boyer, 22 JP Smith, 23 Calvin Liulamaga.

Anthem enters the match looking to respond after a loss to Chicago, following a strong opening win over the California Legion. Seattle will look to control the match through its forward pack and maintain composure through the spine.

If you cannot make the trip to North Carolina, join us in Seattle.

Come to the official Seawolves watch party starting at 12:30 PM PT at Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub before kickoff at 1:00 PM PT.

1916 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101

Watch live on ESPN+, KONG 6, and the K5+ app.

Roster announcement presented by WaFd Bank.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 10, 2026

Seattle Seawolves Roster Announcement for Week 3 vs Anthem RC - Seattle Seawolves

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